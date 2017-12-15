Following requests from market participants, Nasdaq Nordic has decided to implement two additional tick sizes for Warrants and Certificates Market Segments on First North Finland.



Optional tick size tables



The following new optional tick size tables will be activated from January 11 in production:



Tick size table details:



Table Id: 222 Tick size table name: ETP table2



Price levels Tick Size ------------------------ 0.000 - 0.019 0.001 ------------------------ 0.02 - 0.01 ------------------------



Table Id: 121 Tick size table name: ETP table6



Price levels Tick Size ------------------------ 0.000 - 0.059 0.001 ------------------------ 0.06 - 0.01 ------------------------



Legal and Market Model



The INET Nordic Market Model will be updated, effective as of launch of the service in production and changes will be available before the effective date.



Time Schedule



· INET Test (NTF), GCF TST4 - December 18, 2017 *



· INET Production - January 11, 2018 **



* - as of this date it is allowed to configure order books with new tables, please request this configuration by contacting operator@nasdaq.com



** - by January 8, 2018 Issuers shall submit request to change tick size tables by contacting CorporateActions@nasdaq.com



Questions and feedback



For further information and feedback concerning this information, please contact Anders Green, +46 8 405 67 52, anders.green@nasdaq.com.



Support For technical questions, please contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations: Tel: +46 8 405 6410, E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com



Best regards,



Nasdaq Nordic



Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf. and Nasdaq Stockholm AB.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=657256