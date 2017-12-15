Regulatory News:

The SoLocal Group's (Paris:LOCAL)Board of Directors, held today, took note of the resignation of Monica Menghini and decided, on the proposal of the Appointment Committee, to co-opt Marie-Christine Levet as Director. Her mandate, which must be ratified by the next Extraordinary General Meeting of 9 March 2018, is effective today until the General Meeting called in 2020 to approve the financial statements for the 2019 financial year.

The Board of Directors has expressed to Monica Menghini who is leaving her position to carry out an international project her heartfelt thanks for her contribution to the work carried out since 2016.

With the appointment of Marie-Christine Levet, a pioneer of the Internet in France, SoLocal Group's Board of Directors demonstrates the desire to accelerate SoLocal Group's digital development.

Graduated from HEC in 1988 and from INSEAD in 1994, Marie-Christine Levet managed several major brands of the French Internet. In 1997, she founded Lycos. Then, from 2001 to 2007, she ran Club-Internet, a provider of Internet access, which she sold to Neuf Telecom SFR. In 2008, she became General Manager of the Tests Group, a hi-tech information group, as well as Internet activities of the NextRadioTV group. With her entrepreneurial experience, Marie-Christine turned to venture capital in 2010 to bring her experience to young entrepreneurs. She participated in the creation of Jaina Capital, one of the first investment funds specializing in early stage financing in France, where she invested in companies like made.com, yes.car, devialet, La ruche qui dit oui.

In October 2017, Marie-Christine Levet creates Educapital, the leading European private equity fund dedicated to the Education, Training and Digital Transition sectors.

She is also board member of Iliad, Econocom, Maisons du Monde and AFP, and was formerly a Director of the Google Fund for Media Innovation (FINP) from 2013 to 2016.

Following this appointment, the composition of the SoLocal Group's Board of Directors is as follows:

Pierre Danon, Chairman of the Board of Directors

David Amar, Chairman of the Strategic Committee

Jacques-Henri David

Sandrine Dufour, Chairman of the Audit Committee

Delphine Grison

Marie-Christine Levet

Alexandre Loussert

Arnaud Marion

Joëlle Obadia, Member representing employees

Sophie Sursock

Philippe de Verdalle, Chairman of the Appointment and Remuneration Committee

