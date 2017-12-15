Quotient Technology's Strong Risk-to-Reward Makes for an Intriguing LookDigital marketing has become critical for companies looking to expand their online presence. A small-cap digital solutions stock that looks intriguing after a recent period of selling is Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT), down 25% over the past three months and up 12% year-to-date, underperforming the S&P 500.QUOT stock is down at key technical support levels at around $12.00 after trading at just below $18.00 in August 2017.The chart shows Quotient Technology stock attracting buyers at around $12.00, which could set up a rally back toward $18.00, representing a 50% potential.

