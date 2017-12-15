Humane Society International Applauds Michael Kors Holdings' Fur-Free Policy Announcement

LONDON, December 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Humane Society International applauds company for becoming the latest to forego fur

Michael Kors Holdings Limited - a global fashion luxury group - will end its use of fur, with production phased out by the end of 2018. The policy will apply companywide, including for Michael Kors' Jimmy Choo brand. With this announcement, Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo have joined the international Fur Free Retailer Program.

Humane Society International applauds the effort, which is the latest in a series of announcements by major fashion brands to move away from using animal fur and substitute other products to create stylish and functional clothing.

Designer Michael Kors said: "Due to technological advances in fabrications, we now have the ability to create a luxe aesthetic using non-animal fur. We will showcase these new techniques in our upcoming runway show in February."

Humane Society International's President Kitty Block, said: "Killing animals for fur is cruel and outdated, and so it's hugely exciting to see forward-looking fashion designers such as Michael Kors take fur out of their collections. It's clear that consumer demand for ethical fashion includes a strong desire for an end to fur, and so we are delighted to welcome Michael Kors as a fur-free leader in luxury fashion alongside the likes of Gucci, Armani, Yoox Net-a-Porter, Stella McCartney, Ralph Lauren and Hugo Boss."

PJ Smith, senior manager of fashion policy for The Humane Society of the United States, who worked with the company on its fur-free policy, said: "Today's consumers want fashionable, luxurious clothing and accessories that also align with their social values and Michael Kors' fur-free move makes it a leader in that regard."