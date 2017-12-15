Delisting of securitized derivatives in Genium INET from the regulated market and listing of the instruments to the Nasdaq First North Sweden Structured Leveraged Products segment.



Please find attachment including the instruments listed on the regulated market December 15 that will be delisted and admitted to trading on the Nasdaq First North Finland Structured Leveraged Products segment as of December 18th, 2017.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=657265