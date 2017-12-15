sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, December 15

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:15 December 2017
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):162,933 shares
Highest price paid per share (pence):28.5000p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):27.5000p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):27.9682p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,425,289,437 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,425,289,437 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

15 DECEMBER 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
25427.5009:54:22London Stock Exchange
442227.5009:54:22London Stock Exchange
492227.5011:11:50London Stock Exchange
480827.5011:11:50London Stock Exchange
278527.7511:21:06London Stock Exchange
202927.7511:21:06London Stock Exchange
700028.2512:02:29London Stock Exchange
294628.5012:02:29London Stock Exchange
325828.0012:18:36London Stock Exchange
93928.0012:26:42London Stock Exchange
417228.0012:26:42London Stock Exchange
417828.0012:28:51London Stock Exchange
128.0014:50:48London Stock Exchange
446728.0014:51:04London Stock Exchange
204328.0014:51:04London Stock Exchange
290128.0014:51:23London Stock Exchange
143228.0014:51:23London Stock Exchange
245928.0014:51:35London Stock Exchange
431828.0014:51:35London Stock Exchange
820228.0015:04:10London Stock Exchange
537228.0015:04:25London Stock Exchange
301028.0015:04:25London Stock Exchange
455628.0015:04:33London Stock Exchange
761028.0015:55:47London Stock Exchange
1814828.0016:03:48London Stock Exchange
319328.0016:03:48London Stock Exchange
110328.0016:07:47London Stock Exchange
399928.0016:07:47London Stock Exchange
456428.0016:10:27London Stock Exchange
385628.0016:10:27London Stock Exchange
106028.0016:10:27London Stock Exchange
325428.0016:15:47London Stock Exchange
886428.0016:15:47London Stock Exchange
940228.0016:15:47London Stock Exchange
292428.0016:15:47London Stock Exchange
101528.0016:21:28London Stock Exchange
482528.0016:24:16London Stock Exchange
396328.0016:24:16London Stock Exchange
467928.0016:29:53London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


