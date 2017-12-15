Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company') announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 15 December 2017 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 162,933 shares Highest price paid per share (pence): 28.5000p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 27.5000p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 27.9682p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,425,289,437 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,425,289,437 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

15 DECEMBER 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 254 27.50 09:54:22 London Stock Exchange 4422 27.50 09:54:22 London Stock Exchange 4922 27.50 11:11:50 London Stock Exchange 4808 27.50 11:11:50 London Stock Exchange 2785 27.75 11:21:06 London Stock Exchange 2029 27.75 11:21:06 London Stock Exchange 7000 28.25 12:02:29 London Stock Exchange 2946 28.50 12:02:29 London Stock Exchange 3258 28.00 12:18:36 London Stock Exchange 939 28.00 12:26:42 London Stock Exchange 4172 28.00 12:26:42 London Stock Exchange 4178 28.00 12:28:51 London Stock Exchange 1 28.00 14:50:48 London Stock Exchange 4467 28.00 14:51:04 London Stock Exchange 2043 28.00 14:51:04 London Stock Exchange 2901 28.00 14:51:23 London Stock Exchange 1432 28.00 14:51:23 London Stock Exchange 2459 28.00 14:51:35 London Stock Exchange 4318 28.00 14:51:35 London Stock Exchange 8202 28.00 15:04:10 London Stock Exchange 5372 28.00 15:04:25 London Stock Exchange 3010 28.00 15:04:25 London Stock Exchange 4556 28.00 15:04:33 London Stock Exchange 7610 28.00 15:55:47 London Stock Exchange 18148 28.00 16:03:48 London Stock Exchange 3193 28.00 16:03:48 London Stock Exchange 1103 28.00 16:07:47 London Stock Exchange 3999 28.00 16:07:47 London Stock Exchange 4564 28.00 16:10:27 London Stock Exchange 3856 28.00 16:10:27 London Stock Exchange 1060 28.00 16:10:27 London Stock Exchange 3254 28.00 16:15:47 London Stock Exchange 8864 28.00 16:15:47 London Stock Exchange 9402 28.00 16:15:47 London Stock Exchange 2924 28.00 16:15:47 London Stock Exchange 1015 28.00 16:21:28 London Stock Exchange 4825 28.00 16:24:16 London Stock Exchange 3963 28.00 16:24:16 London Stock Exchange 4679 28.00 16:29:53 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-