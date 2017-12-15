Regulatory News:

Pierre et Vacances (Paris:VAC) (the "Company" or "Pierre et Vacances") announces the results of the Centralized Repurchase Procedure (procédure de désintéressement) of the holders of outstanding net share settled bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (ORNANE) due October 1st, 2019 (the "2019 ORNANEs") opened from December 8th, 2017 (inclusive) to December 14th, 2017 (inclusive).

Concurrently with the launch, on November 30th, 2017, of the issuance (the "Issuance") of net share settled bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares maturing on April 1st, 2023 (the "ORNANEs"), Pierre et Vacances solicited, via BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and Natixis, indications from certain holders of 2019 ORNANEs of their interest in selling such 2019 ORNANEs to the Company as part of a reverse bookbuilding process (the "Repurchase Offer

As the number of 2019 ORNANEs collected via the Repurchase Offer represented more than 20% of the aggregate number of 2019 ORNANEs initially issued, the Company launched, in order to ensure that all the 2019 ORNANEs holders are treated equally, an off-market repurchase offer centralized by BNP Paribas Securities Services pursuant to which the Company repurchased the 2019 ORNANEs from all holders requesting such repurchase during the 5-trading day period between December 8th, 2017 (inclusive) and December 14th, 2017 (inclusive), at the same price determined following the Repurchase Offer, i.e. €46.53 per 2019 ORNANE (the "Centralized Repurchase Procedure

The Centralized Repurchase Procedure ended on December 14th, 2017 and enabled the Company to repurchase 168,170 2019 ORNANEs, representing approximately 5% of the total number of the 2019 ORNANEs initially issued, at a unit price of €46.53, representing a total amount of €7,824,950.10.

As a result, the number of outstanding 2019 ORNANEs is 33,831, representing 1% of the total number of the 2019 ORNANEs initially issued.

The settlement of the 2019 ORNANEs repurchase price by the Company in the context of the Centralized Repurchase Procedure will occur on December 18th, 2017.

The repurchased 2019 ORNANEs will be cancelled at the latest on December 18th, 2017 in accordance with their terms and conditions and the applicable law.

As the number of 2019 ORNANEs that remain outstanding following the settlements of the Repurchase Offer and of the Centralized Repurchase Procedure is lower than 15% of the number of 2019 ORNANEs initially issued, the Company intends to proceed with the early redemption of all outstanding 2019 ORNANEs, in accordance with their terms and conditions. In this respect, a notice will be published on the Company's website at least 40 trading days before the effective date of early redemption.

BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and Natixis acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners for the Issuance and the Repurchase Offer and CM-CIC Market Solutions acted as Co-Lead Manager (together, the "Managers

BNP Paribas Securities Services acted as centralizing agent for the Centralized Repurchase Procedure.

About the Pierre Vacances-Center Parcs group

Leader in holidays in Europe, the Pierre Vacances-Center Parcs group has been developing and managing innovative and environmentally-friendly holiday and leisure concepts for 50 years in seaside, mountain and countryside destinations as well as in city centres.

Its business model is based on two complementary activities: real estate and tourism.

With its well-known brands Pierre Vacances, Center Parcs, Sunparks, Aparthotels Adagio, maeva.com, Villages Nature Paris the Group operates almost 280 locations and resorts in Europe.

Thanks to the talent of its 12 200 employees, the Pierre Vacances-Center Parcs group achieved a revenue of €1,506.3 million and welcomed c.8 million customers in 2016/2017.

www.groupepvcp.com - @GroupePVCP

Contacts:

Pierre et Vacances

Investor Relations and Strategic Operations

Emeline Lauté +33 (0) 1 58 21 54 76

info.fin@groupepvcp.com

or

Press Relations

Valérie Lauthier, +33 (0) 1 58 21 54 61

valerie.lauthier@groupepvcp.com