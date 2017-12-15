TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/15/17 -- The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE 25 Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, December 15, 2017.
ADDITIONS
---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol Issuer Sector ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- GET Glance Technologies Inc. Technology ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BIGG BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc. Technology ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- RQB Ravenquest Botanics Inc. Life Sciences ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BBT Benchmark Botanics Inc. Life Sciences ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- XBLK eXeBlock Technology Corp. Technology ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- NC NetCents Technology Inc. Technology ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- TER TerrAscend Corp. Life Sciences ----------------------------------------------------------------------------
DELETIONS
---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol Issuer Sector ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- VGW Valens Groworks Corp. Life Sciences ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- LDS Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. Life Sciences ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- IAN iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. Life Sciences ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MTA Metalla Royalty and Streaming Ltd. Mining ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- SNA Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. Technology ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MRM Micromem Technologies Inc. Technology ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- RSS RESAAS Services Inc. Technology ----------------------------------------------------------------------------
