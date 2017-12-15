Alvarez Arrieta Diaz-Silveira LLP (AADS), a Miami-based corporate boutique law firm specializing in transactional work including international and domestic M&A, finance, real estate, and immigration services, announced that it has represented Dometic AB as lead U.S. counsel in its acquisition of SeaStar Solutions from affiliates of American Securities LLC. SeaStar Solutions is a leading provider of vessel control and fuel systems and aftermarket products to the leisure marine industry. The transaction is valued at $875 million USD and was fully financed via cash and committed bank facilities.

AADS attorneys Colleen Grady and Albert Diaz-Silveira negotiated the deal, and Lauren Hunt and Paula Buzzi led the real estate portion. The AADS team coordinated a group of specialized counsel that assisted on the matter that included Mark Hamilton from Danziger Markhoff LLP for ERISA matters, Nick Katsanos from Seward Kissel for HSR matters, and Andrew Robertson of Lawson Lundell for Canadian matters. Arnold Porter Kaye Scholer LLP represented the seller.

"We're pleased to have been able to advise Dometic in executing this important business transaction which continues to advance Dometic's mission of 'Mobile Living Made Easy'," said Grady. "For the firm, this deal showcased our ability to act as lead counsel on an exceptionally complex multinational transaction. Deals of this magnitude are typically handled by large full-service firms but our platform is an alternative to successfully and cost-effectively close such a transaction by working with specialists with whom we have long-standing relationships," she added.

Headquartered in Solna, Sweden, Dometic is a global market leader in branded solutions for mobile living with product sales in approximately 100 countries. The company employs approximately 6,500 people worldwide and had net sales of SEK 12.4 billion in 2016. Its shares are listed in the Large Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The acquisition strengthens and expands Dometic's position as a global supplier to the marine industry through new product areas, a broader distribution network and market presence. SeaStar Solutions is the market leader in its key product areas and operates some of the strongest brands in the market, including SeaStar, Xtreme, MOELLER, Optimus and Sierra.

About Alvarez Arrieta Diaz-Silveira

Alvarez Arrieta Diaz-Silveira LLP (AADS) is a Miami-based corporate transactional boutique law firm specializing in international and domestic M&A, finance, real estate, and immigration for leading companies, family offices and high net worth individuals. Created by experienced attorneys from premiere global firms, AADS combines sophisticated counsel with a level of execution, personal attention and value that is rare among practices today. Visit www.AADSlaw.com for more information.

