Hyatt Regency brand continues to grow European footprint with Moscow opening

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the opening of Hyatt Regency Moscow Petrovsky Park, Moscow's first Hyatt Regency hotel and second Hyatt property in the Russian capital. This new opening marks the fourth hotel in Hyatt's Russian portfolio joining Ararat Park Hyatt Moscow, Hyatt Regency Ekaterinburg and Hyatt Regency Sochi.

Hyatt Regency Moscow Petrovsky Park is designed to connect business and leisure travelers to all of Moscow's offerings. The property is centrally located in the VTB Arena Park Project, and is just steps away from the famous VTB Arena Central Dynamo Stadium named by Lev Yashin. Additionally, the hotel's convenient location on Leningradsky Avenue provides guests with easy access to both Sheremetyevo International Airport, and Moscow's historical center.

"We are delighted to announce the opening of Hyatt Regency Moscow Petrovsky Park," said Jean-Francois Durand, General Manager of Hyatt Regency Moscow Petrovsky Park. "The hotel is designed to foster the connections that matter most, so our guests can work or play, collaborate or recharge with everything they need right at their fingertips. Being part of the exciting VTB Arena Park Project and located adjacent to the well-known Petrovsky Park, we look forward to welcoming guests during their stay in what is one of Europe's most vibrant cities."

Contemporary and comfortable accommodation

The hotel features 298 guestrooms and 39 suites. The design of each room reflects the spirit of dynamic and modern Moscow featuring natural materials and contemporary art pieces. Each room has breath-taking views of Moscow City or Petrovsky Park and is fully equipped with state-of-the-art amenities for both business and leisure travelers alike.

Modern restaurants and bars

With three on-site restaurants and bars, Hyatt Regency Moscow Petrovsky Park serves an eclectic range of food and beverage offers. Heritage Restaurant offers traditional Russian recipes with a unique modern twist. The Oriental Cocktail Bar Restaurant specializes in exquisite food and cocktails inspired by Traditional Chinese Medicine creating for guests a path to life they want to lead. The Promenade Lounge is a peaceful and private escape that gives guests the opportunity to unwind by the evening fire.

Meetings and events spaces

The property, developed with expert meeting planners in mind and designed to facilitate meaningful connections and collaboration, features 3,500 square meters of versatile, multi-faceted conference and event space facilities. The hotel can accommodate a variety of events from gala dinners and grand social events in the 700sqm Regency Ballroom, to small business meetings and large conferences in the 13 separate private meeting spaces available on-site.

Fitness and spa

The Olympus Fitness Spa provides a space for guests to relax between meetings or after a busy day. The energizing fitness center features a 24-hour gym, 25-meter indoor swimming pool, lounging area, Jacuzzi, saunas and steam rooms. The luxurious spa has an array of treatments including exclusive Russian bath experiences, with all programs individually tailored according to the needs and desires of the guest.

For more information, please visit moscowpetrovskypark.regency.hyatt.com. Follow @HyattRegency on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with AtHyattRegency.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Regency

The Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on connecting travelers to who and what matters most to them. More than 175 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in over 30 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion from efficient business meetings to memorable family vacations. The brand offers a one-stop experience that puts everything guests need right at their fingertips. Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including the space to work, engage or relax; notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate; and expert event planners who can take care of every detail. For more information, please visit hyattregency.com. Follow @HyattRegency on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with AtHyattRegency.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 13 premier brands. As of June 30, 2017 the Company's portfolio included 731 properties in 56 countries. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to create value for shareholders, build relationships with guests and attract the best colleagues in the industry. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Centric, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt Hyatt Place, Hyatt House,Hyatt ZivaHyatt Zilara and Hyatt Residence Club brand names and have locations on six continents. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171215005669/en/

Contacts:

Hyatt

Jacqueline White

+1 312 780 5815

jacqueline.white@hyatt.com

or

Hyatt - Europe, Africa and Middle East and Southwest Asia

Simone Loretan

+41 44 279 1226

simone.loretan@hyatt.com