The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 15.12.2017

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 15.12.2017



ISIN Name

US4227041062 Hecla Mining Co.

US42824C1099 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

US4404521001 Hormel Foods Corp.

US4523271090 Illumina Inc.

US4943681035 Kimberly-Clark Corp.

US49456B1017 Kinder Morgan Inc.

US5178341070 Las Vegas Sands Corp.

US5777671067 Maxwell Technologies Inc.

US7370101088 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

US8447411088 Southwest Airlines Co.

US87336U1051 Tableau Software Inc.

US8872281048 Time Inc.

US8910921084 Toro Co.

US9078181081 Union Pacific Corp.

US9182041080 V.F. Corp.

US9633201069 Whirlpool Corp.