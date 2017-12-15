Bioanalytical Systems, Inc.: Bioanalytical Systems to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2017 Results on Tuesday, December 19, 2017

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2017 / Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASI) ("BASi" or the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended September 30, 2017, prior to the market opening on Tuesday, December 19, 2017.

About Bioanalytical Systems, Inc.

BASi is a pharmaceutical development company providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to the world's leading drug development companies and medical research organizations. The company focuses on developing innovative services and products that increase efficiency and reduce the cost of taking a new drug to market. Visit www.BASinc.com for more about BASi.

