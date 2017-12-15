sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 15.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,277 Euro		-0,045
-0,85 %
WKN: A0JL2Y ISIN: NL0000303709 Ticker-Symbol: AEND 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
AEGON NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AEGON NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,273
5,313
20:31
5,294
5,303
20:31
15.12.2017 | 20:10
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Aegon Completes Share Buyback Program

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, December 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Aegon has completed the share buyback program announced on September 28, 2017. This program neutralized the dilutive effect of the 2016 final and 2017 interim dividends paid in shares. The repurchased shares will be held as treasury shares and will be used to cover future stock dividends.

Between October 2, 2017 and December 15, 2017 a total of 51,864,626 common shares were repurchased, at an average price of EUR 5.09 per share.

More detailed information about the program is available on aegon.com/sharebuyback.

About Aegon

Aegon's roots go back more than 170 years - to the first half of the nineteenth century. Since then, Aegon has grown into an international company, with businesses in more than 20 countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Today, Aegon is one of the world's leading financial services organizations, providing life insurance, pensions and asset management. Aegon's purpose is to help people achieve a lifetime of financial security. More information on aegon.com/about.

Contacts

Media relations
Dick Schiethart
+31(0)70-344-8821
gcc@aegon.com

Investor relations
Willem van den Berg

+31(0)70-344-8405
ir@aegon.com

For the Editor
Aegon's brands & markets
Company presentation
Aegon fact sheets

Updates
Follow Aegon on Twitter
Register for Aegon's Newsletter
Calendar event reminders

PRN NLD


© 2017 PR Newswire