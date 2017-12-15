Aegon Completes Share Buyback Program

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, December 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Aegon has completed the share buyback program announced on September 28, 2017. This program neutralized the dilutive effect of the 2016 final and 2017 interim dividends paid in shares. The repurchased shares will be held as treasury shares and will be used to cover future stock dividends.

Between October 2, 2017 and December 15, 2017 a total of 51,864,626 common shares were repurchased, at an average price of EUR 5.09 per share.

More detailed information about the program is available on aegon.com/sharebuyback.

About Aegon

Aegon's roots go back more than 170 years - to the first half of the nineteenth century. Since then, Aegon has grown into an international company, with businesses in more than 20 countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Today, Aegon is one of the world's leading financial services organizations, providing life insurance, pensions and asset management. Aegon's purpose is to help people achieve a lifetime of financial security. More information on aegon.com/about.

