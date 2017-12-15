The "UK B2C E-Commerce Sales Forecasts: 2017 to 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Online retail sales growth in double digits for 2017 compared to 2016 is expected, but authoritative sources cited in the yStats.com report foresee growth at a rate below 10% through 2021 in the United Kingdom after the current year. Over 75% of the adult population already shops online and the share of B2C E-Commerce of total retail sales, already one of the highest in the world, is expected to be near 20% by 2021. Each of the country's top 10 online retailers, led by Amazon and Tesco, already report online sales above a billion GBP per year.

While growth in the advanced UK market will slow, online retail sales expansion will continue, led by increases in shopping through mobile devices and the click and collect mode. Retailers continue to make investments in technology to improve the online purchasing experience. Projections in the report show the UK further increasing its lead in B2C E-Commerce in Western Europe, accounting for around one third of total online retail sales in the region by 2021, even though it will lose a small share of global online sales due to the rapid growth in emerging markets.

Questions Answered in this Report

How high is the UK's share of online retail sales in Western Europe and worldwide?

What are the predictions for B2C E-Commerce sales growth in the UK through 2021?

What are the estimates for online share of total retail sales in the UK in 2017 and in 2021?

Who are the largest B2C E-Commerce market players in the UK?

Which market trends are predicted to impact the development of UK online retail through 2021?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Market Overview and International Comparisons

3. Overview of Sales and Shares Forecasts

4. Sales Forecasts

Companies Mentioned

Amazon.com Inc.

Argos Group BV

Dixons Carphone PLC

John Lewis PLC

Tesco PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2qfp43/_uk_b2c?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171215005768/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: E-Business