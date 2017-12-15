HONG KONG, 2017-12-15 21:19 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global online real estate marketplace Wealth Migrate today launched the WEALTHE Coin, a digital currency created to democratize access to wealth through international commercial and residential real estate ownership. Wealth Migrate allows for investment in real estate investment opportunities previously accessible only to high net worth individuals or institutional investors. While almost half of the world's wealth is held in real estate, fewer than 13 percent of people have access or the resources to invest in and benefit from this lucrative market. Wealth Migrate aims to transform the real estate investment landscape and bridge the global wealth gap with its investment platform and WEALTHE Coin, with the vision of enabling anyone to invest with as little as $1.



Wealth Migrate, founded in 2010 by global fintech and real estate investors Scott Picken and Hennie Bezuidenhoudt, is one of the first global real estate platforms to be integrated on the blockchain. The platform enabled over 1,500+ transactions across 46 countries to a value of $390+ million executed on the blockchain.



"Through the Wealth Migrate platform and the WEALTHE Coin, people worldwide can transact real estate investments in a secure and compliant manner," said Scott Picken, Founder and CEO of Wealth Migrate. "Global real estate investing has previously only been accessible to high net worth individuals and institutions. We're committed to widening access to investment and portfolio diversification opportunities to everyday investors who wish to access this lucrative market, and to bridging the current inequitous wealth gap."



With Wealth Migrate, anyone can join the global real estate investing community. Wealth Migrate enables anyone, whatever their level of investing expertise, to access global investment opportunities with nominal amounts of fiat money or cryptocurrency. The company's suite of investment opportunities and products can all be accessed with the WealthE coin, with management of individual real estate portfolios conducted entirely online. The new initiative underpins the Wealth Movement, a business model that embraces an inclusiveness philosophy that addresses and remedies the wealth gap by creating global wealth through Collaborative SMART InvestingTM. "Our mission is to empower a billion people by 2020," said Picken. "And the WealthE Coin is the catalyst which is going to allow this to happen!"



WEALTHE Coin will be available in a token presale launching on the 15 December 2017, with the Public Crowdsale scheduled for February 1, 2018.



"The launch date of the 15th is very symbolic for us," said Scott Picken. "It was on that date in 1791 that the Bill of Rights was voted into the American Constitution, and that date is seen as the catalyst which provided democracy to people in 123 countries around the world. We are launching the WealthE Coin on the same day as it is time to democratize wealth!"



ABOUT WEALTH MIGRATE



Wealth Migrate is a global real estate investment marketplace that offers investors direct access to exclusive real estate investment opportunities in premier markets around the world. Wealth Migrate's mission is to empower people by providing access to quality real estate investments that were previously accessible only to high net worth individuals and institutional investors. Almost half of the world's wealth is held in real estate, but only 12.9% of the populations have the disposable income to access it. Through the Wealth Migrate platform investors benefit from the extensive experience of the Wealth Migrate executive team and suite of real estate investment opportunities. This team prior to the platform have facilitated $1.34 billion in investments on five continents over three decades. For more information, please visit https://www.wealthmigrate.com.



