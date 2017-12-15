Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (PARIS: FTI) (NYSE: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that it has received the following notification of major interests in shares.
|TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
| 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached: ii
|TECHNIPFMC PLC
|2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|X
|
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the
|X
|
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying
|X
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify):
| 3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation: iii
|Credit Agricole SA
| 4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv
| Amundi SA
Amundi Deutscheland
Amundi Hong Kong
Amundi Japan
Amundi Luxembourg
Amundi Singapore
CPR Asset Management
Crédit Foncier de Monaco
Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
SG Gestion
Etoile Gestion
LCL SA
Spirica
| 5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached: v
|13/12/2017
|6. Date on which issuer notified:
|15/12/2017
| 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii
|>5%
|8. Notified details:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
| Class/type of
shares
| Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
| Number
of
Shares
| Number
of
Voting
Rights
| Number
of shares
| Number of voting
rights
|% of voting rights x
|Direct
|Direct xi
|Indirect xii
|Direct
|Indirect
|GB00BDSFG982
|13,776,499
|13,776,499
|15,274,412
|15,274,412
|0
|3.2692%
|0
|B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
| Type of financial
instrument
| Expiration
date xiii
| Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv
| Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.
| % of voting
rights
|
Convertible bond:
|25/01/2021
|2,772,970
|0.5395%
|C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|
Type of financial
|
Exercise
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
Number of voting rights
|
% of voting rights xix, xx
|Call option
|22.5
|21/09/2018
|333,334
|Nominal
|Delta
|0.0713%
|0.0452%
|Call option
|22.5
|21/12/2018
|333,334
|0.0713%
|0.0446%
|Call option
|22.5
|15/03/2019
|333,334
|0.0713%
|0.0443%
|Call option
|24
|December 2017
|59,010
|0.01%
|0.01%
|Call option
|26
|December 2017
|174,906
|0.04%
|0.04%
|Call option
|26
| December
2018
|269,383
|0.06%
|0.06%
|Put option
|19
|December 2017
|1,194
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Put option
|18
| December
2018
|135,730
|0.03%
|0.03%
|Equity Swaps
|17/12/2020
|28,328
|0.0061%
|Equity Swaps
|17/12/2020
|34,795
|0.0074%
|0.0052%
|Equity Swaps
|17/12/2020
|68,781
|0.0147%
|0.0102%
|Equity Swaps
|17/12/2020
|
880,529
|0.1885%
|0.1226%
|Equity Swaps
|17/12/2020
|1,047,937
|0.2243%
|0.1459%
|
Equity Swaps- Call cash
|22.5275
|23/10/2019
|1,116,857
|0.2390%
|0.0270
|
Equity Swaps- Call cash
|28.392826
|13/01/2021
|1,612,812
|0.3452%
|0.2055%
|Total (A+B+C)
|Number of voting rights
|Percentage of voting rights
|24,478,006
|5.2418%
| 9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi
|
Credit Agricole Group:
Amundi SA
Amundi Deutscheland
Amundi Hong Kong
Amundi Japan
Amundi Luxembourg
Amundi Singapore
CPR Asset Management
Crédit Foncier de Monaco
Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
SG Gestion
Etoile Gestion
LCL SA
Spirica
|Proxy Voting:
|10. Name of the proxy holder:
| 11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
| 12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:
|
13. Additional information:
|
Credit Agricole CIB London Branch is responsible for
|14. Contact name:
|James Kelly
|15. Contact telephone number:
|020 7214 5423
