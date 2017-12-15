Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (PARIS: FTI) (NYSE: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that it has received the following notification of major interests in shares.

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are

attached: ii TECHNIPFMC PLC

2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the

acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached X

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying

financial instruments X

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify):

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the

notification obligation: iii Credit Agricole SA

4. Full name of shareholder(s)

(if different from 3.):iv Amundi SA Amundi Deutscheland Amundi Hong Kong Amundi Japan Amundi Luxembourg Amundi Singapore CPR Asset Management Crédit Foncier de Monaco Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank SG Gestion Etoile Gestion LCL SA Spirica

5. Date of the transaction and date on

which the threshold is crossed or

reached: v 13/12/2017

6. Date on which issuer notified: 15/12/2017