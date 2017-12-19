Company announcement No 64/2017 - 19 December 2017
The conditions for Royal Unibrew's acquisition of the Italian business Terme di Crodo from Gruppo Campari are now met (see Company Announcement No 50/2017 of 4 October 2017) and the acquisition will be completed on 2 January 2018.
Yours sincerely
Royal Unibrew A/S
Lars Jensen
CFO
Please direct any inquiries regarding this Announcement to:
Lars Jensen, CFO, tel (+45) 29 23 00 44
www.royalunibrew.com
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=657605
