NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Dec 19, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced the supply of a wide-area disaster prevention system to the Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency of the Republic of Indonesia (Indonesia). A grant aid from the Japanese government program for improving equipment for disaster risk management will be used for this system, which is scheduled to commence operation in the first half of 2018.Indonesia is a country with an extremely high risk of earthquakes, as seen by the significant damage caused by the Great Sumatra Earthquake in December 2004. Forecast and warning systems for earthquakes and tsunamis have already been established and operated, but there is demand to improve the accuracy of epicenter analysis and magnitude estimation.This wide-area disaster prevention system will gather seismic intensity and waveform information obtained from seismometers newly installed at 93 sites across Indonesia. The data will be provided to a server at the headquarters of the Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency in Jakarta on a real-time basis via a satellite-based communication system (VSAT).The operation will enable the Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency to monitor seismic activity constantly and improve the accuracy of epicenter analysis and magnitude estimation."NEC's system will contribute to efforts in Indonesia to reduce damage caused by disasters and increase the capacity to cope with them by quickly and accurately grasping and sharing seismological observation data," said Minoru Hirata, General Manager, Smart Infrastructure Division, NEC Corporation. "Moreover, NEC aims to reinforce these efforts by proposing systems that are capable of detecting earthquakes and providing early warnings about related tremors, as well as systems that detect tsunami waves."