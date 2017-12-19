Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Centene's Subsidiary, Coordinated Care, Finalizes Agreement with State of Washington

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2017 / Active-Investors issued a free report on Centene Corp. (NYSE: CNC), which is readily accessible upon registration at www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CNC as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On December 15, 2017, the Fortune 500 Company and diversified multi-national healthcare enterprise, announced that its Washington subsidiary, Coordinated Care, has finalized the terms of an agreement with the State of Washington Office of the Commissioner (OIC) regarding its Ambetter Health Insurance Plan, and is again accepting enrollment in the state of Washington. Sign up now for our free research reports at:

Terms and Conditions of the Agreement

Coordinated Care, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene. It is a managed care organization that provides healthcare services to more than 200,000 members across the Washington State through affordable and reliable health care plans.

Coordinated Care has been allowed to resume enrollment in new Obamacare plans, three days after being ordered to terminate sales over complaints that there were not enough doctors in the insurer's provider network. It was fined $1.5 million as it failed to resolve the complaints about the size of its networks of doctors, specialists, and hospitals covered by the insurer's plans. However, $1 million of the fine will be suspended if there are no further violations over the next two years.

Coordinated Care to Make Refinements to its Network Reporting Processes

Coordinated Care will continue to work in collaboration with the OIC, by offering affordable healthcare coverage to the State of Washington's consumers through the Ambetter marketplace program. The Company is continuing to make refinements and improvements to its network reporting processes and is also addressing known issues in its network in select regions of the state. Ambetter serves rural counties, which may not have all specialists located within them. However, the Company's members can access these specialists located elsewhere within its network footprint. Coordinated Care is known to have over 15,000 providers in-network, statewide, representing all specialties, including 40 hospitals.

Coordinated Care Previously Selected For Fully Integrated Managed Care Contract

On May 25, 2017, Coordinated Care was selected by the Washington State Health Care Authority to provide managed care services to Apple Health's Fully Integrated Managed Care (FIMC) beneficiaries in three counties that make up the North Central Region. The contract is expected to commence January 01, 2018, with an additional county being added no later than 2020. Under the new contract, the Company expects to grow and build on its current membership of over 13,400 in the region.

Centene Reported Q3 2017 Results in October

On October 24, 2017, the Company announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017, reporting diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 compared to $0.84 for the same quarter of 2016, and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.35 compared to $1.12 for Q3 2016. Centene reported total revenues of $11.9 billion for Q3 2017, representing a 10% growth compared to Q3 2016, and operating cash flow of $97 million for Q3 2017 and $1,039 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

About Centene Corp.

Founded in 1984, Centene is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides a portfolio of services to government-sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. The Company operates local health plans and offers a range of health insurance solutions. Centene is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 18, 2017 - At Monday's closing bell, Centene's stock climbed 3.24%, ending the trading session at $97.93.

Volume traded for the day: 3.22 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.81 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 2.07%; previous three-month period - up 9.08%; past twelve-month period - up 73.27%; and year-to-date - up 73.30%

After yesterday's close, Centene's market cap was at $17.64 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 20.25.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Health Care Plans industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors