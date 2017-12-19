Global Cable Glands Market 2017-2021 with Amphenol Industrial Products, Caledonian Cables, CMP Products, Cortem & Eaton Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Cable Glands Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global cable glands market to grow at a CAGR of 6.13% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Cable Glands market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Rising demand for hygienic cable glands. Hygienic cable glands are being increasingly used in applications in the food and dairy processing industry, pharmaceutical labs, cleanrooms for semiconductor manufacturing, and the chemical production and processing industry.

These cable glands are designed with a completely smooth external finish or texture, and a rounded surface so that the buildup of foreign contaminants such as bacteria or dust is prevented. They are usually made of 316/316L stainless steel. These cable glands have no sharp edges or exposed bolting threads, which are known to accumulate dirt easily. Also, due to the smooth surface finish, hygienic cable glands can be cleaned much more quickly using water or steam jets.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Rise in global construction activities. The increase in global construction activities is expected to be a major factor driving the demand for cable glands during the forecast period. Cable glands are used extensively in junction boxes, electrical panels, and with power connectors in buildings. Hence, the growth in new building constructions will directly affect the demand for cable glands.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Volatility in raw material prices. The volatility in raw material prices represents one of the biggest challenges for cable gland manufacturers, as it may lead to a significant profit margin erosion or lower sales for vendors. As most players sell undifferentiated products and compete in the market based on price, any significant change in raw material prices becomes a risk to cable gland manufacturers.

Key vendors

Amphenol Industrial Products

Caledonian Cables ( Addison Cables )

) CMP Products

Cortem

Eaton

Other prominent vendors

3M

ABB

Axis Communications

BARTEC

BEISIT ELECTRIC

bimed

CCG Cable Terminations

Dowell's

Elsewedy Electric

Emerson

Ensto

Flucon Components

Geissel

Gerich

Hubbell

HUGRO Armaturen

HUMMEL

JACOB

JAINSON

Lapp

Legrand

Mencom

Metal Craft Industries

PFLITSCH

PHOENIX CONTACT

CONTACT Polycab

Prysmian Group

Rutab (ADDTECH)

Schlemmer

TE Connectivity

Ultran

Weidmller Interface

YUEQING JIXIANG CONNECTOR

