The lawyer Michael Jaffé has been appointed as insolvency administrator of the German PV project developer. He is already in talks with potential investors.

The German district court of Munich has appointed lawyer Michael Jaffé as provisional insolvency administrator of insolvent PV project developer, Phoenix Solar.

According to a statement released by the law firm Jaffé Rechtsanwälte on Monday, Jaffé should now secure the existing assets in the interest of creditors and examine the possibility of continuing the business, or restructuring it.

"We are still at the very beginning of the process. It is too early to make a statement about the prospects of success, "said Jaffé on Monday, talking to Phoenix Solar employees at the Sulzemoos site.

"We now have to work hard to keep the company working. For this we need the support ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...