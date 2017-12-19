sprite-preloader
Global Zero-energy Buildings Markets to 2021 with Daikin Industries, GE, Honeywell International, Schneider Electric & Siemens Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Zero-energy Buildings Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global zero-energy buildings market to grow at a CAGR of 39.02% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Zero-energy Buildings Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Zero-energy buildings consume only as much energy as they generate within a year. They are the target for green building construction and modification over the next several years. Green building practices have become common in the global construction industry. The aim is to utilize only as much energy as buildings produce onsite through renewable energy systems. With growing GHG emission levels and increasing energy costs, residential and commercial building owners are taking initiatives to improve the energy efficiency of buildings.

Key vendors



  • Daikin Industries
  • GE
  • Honeywell International
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens

Other prominent vendors

  • altPOWER
  • Altura Associates
  • Canadian Solar
  • Centrosolar America
  • Danfoss
  • ertex solartechnik
  • First Solar
  • Hanergy Holding Group
  • Heliatek
  • Johnson Controls
  • Masdar
  • Meritage Homes
  • SunPower
  • SHARP
  • Trane
  • Trina Solar
  • Wuxi Suntech
  • Yingli Solar
  • Zero Energy Systems

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market overview
  • Market size and forecast
  • Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Global zero-energy buildings market by public and commercial buildings segment
  • Global zero-energy buildings market by residential buildings segment

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Global zero-energy buildings market by HVAC and controls segment
  • Global zero-energy buildings market by insulation and glazing segment
  • Global zero-energy buildings market by lighting and controls segment
  • Global zero-energy buildings market: Water heating segment

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Net-zero buildings in India
  • Government support for solar energy projects
  • Change in global energy mix

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Competitive scenario
  • Other prominent vendors

PART 13: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Daikin Industries
  • GE
  • Honeywell International
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens

PART 14: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d5mxg9/global?w=5

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




