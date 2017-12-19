Global Zero-energy Buildings Markets to 2021 with Daikin Industries, GE, Honeywell International, Schneider Electric & Siemens Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Zero-energy Buildings Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global zero-energy buildings market to grow at a CAGR of 39.02% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Zero-energy Buildings Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Zero-energy buildings consume only as much energy as they generate within a year. They are the target for green building construction and modification over the next several years. Green building practices have become common in the global construction industry. The aim is to utilize only as much energy as buildings produce onsite through renewable energy systems. With growing GHG emission levels and increasing energy costs, residential and commercial building owners are taking initiatives to improve the energy efficiency of buildings.

Key vendors

Daikin Industries

GE

Honeywell International

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Other prominent vendors

altPOWER

Altura Associates

Canadian Solar

Centrosolar America

Danfoss

ertex solartechnik

First Solar

Hanergy Holding Group

Heliatek

Johnson Controls

Masdar

Meritage Homes

SunPower

SHARP

Trane

Trina Solar

Wuxi Suntech

Yingli Solar

Zero Energy Systems



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION



PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Global zero-energy buildings market by public and commercial buildings segment

Global zero-energy buildings market by residential buildings segment

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Global zero-energy buildings market by HVAC and controls segment

Global zero-energy buildings market by insulation and glazing segment

Global zero-energy buildings market by lighting and controls segment

Global zero-energy buildings market: Water heating segment

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Net-zero buildings in India

Government support for solar energy projects

Change in global energy mix

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Competitive scenario

Other prominent vendors

PART 13: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

Daikin Industries

GE

Honeywell International

Schneider Electric

Siemens

PART 14: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d5mxg9/global?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716