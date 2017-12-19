Global Infertility Treatment Market 2012-2022: Market Growt at CAGR of 8.25%, Driven by Favourable Government Reforms as well as Introduction of New Techniques of IVF

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Infertility Treatment Market Analysis By Procedure (ART, Artificial Insemination, Fertility Surgery, Fertility Drugs, Others), Establishment (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Research Banks), By Region, By Country (2012-2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 8.25% during 2017-2022, chiefly driven by favourable government reforms as well as introduction of new techniques of IVF.
Over the recent years, the global infertility treatment has been growing rapidly on account of rising awareness of infertility treatment through government awareness campaign, rising demand of IVF treatment worldwide and surge in medical tourism.
Among the regions, Europe is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by high acceptance of new techniques, rising medical tourism in UK and favourable insurance policies.
Scope of the Report
Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)
- Infertility Treatment Market
- Infertility Treatment Procedure - ART or Assisted Reproductive Technique, Artificial Insemination, Fertility Surgery, Fertility Drugs, Other Procedures
- By ART Type - IVF, ICSI, Other Procedure
- Analysis By Patient Type - Male and Female
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Infertility Treatment Market Outlook
5. Global Infertility Treatment Market: Growth and Forecast
6. Global Infertility Treatment Market - Analysis By Procedure
7. Global Infertility Treatment Market- By ART Procedure
8. Global Infertility Treatment Market- By Patient Type
9. Global Infertility Treatment Market - By Establishment
10. Global Infertility Treatment Market - Regional Analysis
11. Global Infertility Treatment Market Dynamics
12. Market Trends
13. Porter's Five Force Analysis
14. SWOT Analysis
15. Policy and Regulations
16. Company Profiles
- CCRM
- Ferring Pharmaceutical
- Merck & Co
- Monash IVF Group
- The Cooper Company
- Thermo Fisher
- United Healthcare Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s9jwj2/global?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716