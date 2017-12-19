Global Infertility Treatment Market 2012-2022: Market Growt at CAGR of 8.25%, Driven by Favourable Government Reforms as well as Introduction of New Techniques of IVF

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Infertility Treatment Market Analysis By Procedure (ART, Artificial Insemination, Fertility Surgery, Fertility Drugs, Others), Establishment (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Research Banks), By Region, By Country (2012-2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 8.25% during 2017-2022, chiefly driven by favourable government reforms as well as introduction of new techniques of IVF.

Over the recent years, the global infertility treatment has been growing rapidly on account of rising awareness of infertility treatment through government awareness campaign, rising demand of IVF treatment worldwide and surge in medical tourism.

Among the regions, Europe is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by high acceptance of new techniques, rising medical tourism in UK and favourable insurance policies.

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Infertility Treatment Market

Infertility Treatment Procedure - ART or Assisted Reproductive Technique, Artificial Insemination, Fertility Surgery, Fertility Drugs, Other Procedures

By ART Type - IVF, ICSI, Other Procedure

- IVF, ICSI, Other Procedure Analysis By Patient Type - Male and Female

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Infertility Treatment Market Outlook



5. Global Infertility Treatment Market: Growth and Forecast



6. Global Infertility Treatment Market - Analysis By Procedure



7. Global Infertility Treatment Market- By ART Procedure



8. Global Infertility Treatment Market- By Patient Type



9. Global Infertility Treatment Market - By Establishment



10. Global Infertility Treatment Market - Regional Analysis



11. Global Infertility Treatment Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends



13. Porter's Five Force Analysis



14. SWOT Analysis



15. Policy and Regulations



16. Company Profiles



CCRM

Ferring Pharmaceutical

Merck & Co

Monash IVF Group

The Cooper Company

Thermo Fisher

United Healthcare Group

