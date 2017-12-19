Regulatory News:

After receiving approval for the transaction by the European Commission on December 5th, Europcar Group (Paris:EUCAR), the European leader in vehicle rental services and a major player in mobility markets, announced it has finalized the acquisition of Goldcar, Europe's largest low-cost car rental company. This acquisition will enable Europcar to become a major player in the fast growing European low cost segment.

"We are pleased to welcome within our Group our new colleagues from Goldcar and we are looking forward to working with Juan Carlos Azcona, Goldcar CEO, and his team to make this acquisition a success for both our companies and to deliver strong value creation." stated, Caroline Parot, CEO of Europcar Group.

Europcar Group is listed on Euronext Paris. Europcar is the European leader in vehicle rental service and is also a major player in mobility markets. Active in more than 130 countries and territories, including nine subsidiaries in Europe and two in Australia and New Zealand, Europcar serves customers through an extensive vehicle rental network comprised of its wholly-owned subsidiaries as well as sites operated by franchisees and partners. The group operates mainly under the Europcar, InterRent and Ubeeqo brands. Customer satisfaction is at the heart of the group's mission and all of its employees, this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services. The Europcar Lab, based in Paris, was created to better grasp tomorrow's mobility challenges through innovation and strategic investments, such as Ubeeqo, E-Car Club or Brunel.

