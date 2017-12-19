Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG: Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG Purchases Manufacturer of X-Ray Devices

Press release

Seneffe, Belgium/Berlin, Germany, 19 December 2017. Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG GmbH signed an agreement to acquire Thuringia (Germany)-based WOLF-Medizintechnik GmbH (WOMED) today. The company, headquartered in St. Gangloff, Thuringia, is a manufacturer of X-ray devices for the treatment of superficial skin tumors and joint diseases. WOMED has approximately 15 employees and anticipates sales of almost € 3 million in the current fiscal year. Aside from existing revenue from WOMED, additional sales and profits are expected through the expansion of the product portfolio. This includes the launch of a device for intraoperative radiotherapy. The acquisition can be financed from cash on hand and should be completed by 1/1/2018.

"WOMED devices have been successfully used in X-ray stimulation therapy and orthovoltage therapy around the world for decades. They are aimed at target groups that are similar to the users of tumor radiation devices from Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG and are an outstanding addition to our product portfolio," explains Dr. Harald Hasselmann, Managing Director of Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG GmbH and a member of the Executive Board of Eckert & Ziegler AG. We are happy to welcome the entire WOMED team and are particularly pleased that the founder and Managing Director, Andreas Wolf, will remain in management."

"Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG, which has an outstanding reputation in the industry and is internationally positioned, is the ideal partner for us," adds Andreas Wolf, founder and Managing Director of WOMED. "We are confident that our recently approved ioRT-50 X-ray therapy system for the treatment of tumor diseases will benefit from Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG's denser sales and service networks and we are looking forward to continuing together on the path of growth."

X-ray therapy is a radiation therapy treatment method that is used not only for the treatment of cancerous diseases. It has traditionally occupied a solid position in the therapy of benign diseases, primarily inflammatory and degenerative diseases such as arthritis, polyarthritis, and tennis elbow.

About Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG

Contributing to saving lives!

Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG is a European-based group active in the medical device segment of the healthcare industry. Its core business is the production and distribution of medical products for the treatment of cancer, using brachytherapy. The company's headquarters are in Belgium, with production facilities in Germany and the USA, as well as subsidiaries throughout Europe, the USA and Brazil. In addition, Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG has a worldwide network of distributors and agents to support the international marketing and distribution of its product line. The company's products and equipment are intended for use by oncologists, radiotherapists, urologists, ophthalmologists and medical physicists. Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG employs approximately 130 people. The company has been listed on the Euronext stock exchange since April 1997.



