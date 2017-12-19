Global Pressure Transmitter Market 2017-2023: Major Players are General Electric, Siemens, ABB and Yokogawa Electric

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Pressure Transmitter Market - Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global pressure transmitter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.39% over the forecast period to reach US$4.206 billion by 2023, from an estimated value of US$3.392 billion in 2018.

A pressure transmitter is a device used to measure liquid or gas pressure. Due to rise in industrial machinery and consumer electronic appliances, there has been burgeoning demand for pressure transmitters. Rising demand for touch-screen smartphones and computing devices is also augmenting the demand for pressure transmitters worldwide.

The matured automotive industry along with expanded industrial market in Americas region will fuel the demand for pressure transmitter over the forecast period. The pressure transmitter industry in Brazil will also gain momentum owing to growing offshore production activities. Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth due to rise in manufacturing hubs and increased oil & gas exploration activities. However, the requirement of huge investment for R&D activities in pressure transmitter industry is hampering the growth of the market.

The pressure transmitter market has been segmented by type, end-use industry, sensing technology, fluid type, and geography. On the basis of types of Pressure transmitter, the market is segmented as absolute, multivariable, gauge, and others. By end-use industry, the segmentation has been done as metals & mining, oil & gas, pharmaceutical/biotech, chemical, and others as a part of this report.

Important regions for vendors in terms of market size are covered through detailed geographical segmentation and country Pressure forecasts. Geographical regions covered as a part of this section are Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Finally, competitive intelligence section deals with major players in the market, their market shares, growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others.

Key industry player profiles as part of this section are General Electric Co., Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., and Yokogawa Electric Corporation among other companies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Pressure Transmitter Market Forecast by Type (US$ billion)

6. Pressure Transmitter Market Forecast by Sensing Technology (US$ billion)

7. Pressure Transmitter Market Forecast by Fluid Type (US $ billion)

8. Pressure Transmitter Market Forecast by End-Use Industry (US$ billion)

9. Pressure Transmitter Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)

10. Competitive Intelligence

11. Company Profiles

General Electric Co.

Siemens AG

SensorONE Ltd.

ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Dwyer Instruments, Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

Endress+Hauser Consult AG

Honeywell International, Inc.

