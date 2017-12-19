UBM PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

UBM plc

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility

UBM plc ("UBM' or the "Company') was notified on 19 December 2017 of the following transactions in its Ordinary Shares of 11.25p each ("shares') by its Directors. The shares were purchased under Sharebuild, UBM's Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan') as shown below.

The transactions took place on 18 December 2017 and are notified in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Name of Director No. of shares Share Price Tim Cobbold 20 £7.605 Marina Wyatt 20 £7.605

The Plan has been approved by the Inland Revenue as a share incentive plan under Schedule 8 to the Finance Act 2000.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Tim Cobbold 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name UBM plc b) LEI 213800KLMH5SP3247C87 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary 11.25p shares



ISIN: JE00BD9WR069 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £7.605 20 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 18 December 2017 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Marina Wyatt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR (Chief Financial Officer) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name UBM plc b) LEI 213800KLMH5SP3247C87 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary 11.25p shares



ISIN: JE00BD9WR069 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £7.605 20 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 18 December 2017 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

