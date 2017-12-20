Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2017) - Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (CSE: ATT) (OTCQB: ATTBF) (the "Company" or "Abattis") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated December 15, 2017, it has completed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement of units (each, a "Unit") for gross proceeds of up to $6 million (the "Private Placement").

"The Company is very pleased by overwhelming demand for our private placement" said Rob Abenante, President and CEO of Abattis. "We are closing this first tranche after only two days in order to proceed with our aggressive growth plans prior to the holiday season."

Pursuant to the first tranche, the Company issued 9,302,323 Units at a price of $0.43 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $4,000,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional Share for a period of 36 months at an exercise price of $0.65, subject to acceleration in the event that the Shares trade above $0.75 for 10 consecutive trading days.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement to pursue strategic assets, expand its laboratory business, expand its extraction technology business and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

About Abattis Bioceuticals Corp.

Abattis is a life sciences and biotechnology company which aggregates, integrates, and invests in cannabis technologies and biotechnology services for the legal cannabis industry developing in Canada. The Company has successfully developed and licensed natural health products, medicines, extractions, and ingredients for the biologics, nutraceutical, bioceutical, and cosmetic markets. The Company is also seeking to acquire exclusive intellectual property rights to agricultural technologies to be employed in extraction and processing of botanical ingredients and compounds. The Company follows strict standard operating protocols, and adheres to the applicable laws of Canada and foreign jurisdictions. For more information, visit the Company's website at: www.abattis.com

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information, which may include information relating to the proposed financing of the Company and its use of proceeds. Forward-looking statements (often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "expect", "may", "could", "anticipate" or "will", and similar expressions) may describe expectations, opinions or guidance that are not statements of fact and which may be based upon information provided by third parties. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions, expectations and estimates of management of the Company as at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or outcomes to differ materially from those anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements.

