TOKYO, Dec 20, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko ("SDK"; TSE:4004) has started this month shipment of 3.5-inch hard disk (HD) media for storage capacity of 1.5-1.8 terabyte (TB) per platter, which feature the world's highest storage capacity for this size available on the market today.SDK's 3.5-inch 1.5-1.8 TB HD media have been adopted into Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation's hard disk drive (HDD) for near-line storage, "MG07ACA Series," which is the world's first HDD to achieve total storage capacity of 14 TB with Conventional Magnetic Recording (CMR). SDK has started supplying its 3.5-inch HD media for this application, using the ninth-generation perpendicular magnetic recording (PMR) technology. In 2005, SDK became the world's first to manufacture and sell PMR-technology-based HD media.HDDs are widely used for recording digital data, and their shipment volumes for use in data centers have been increasing in recent years, reflecting exponential growth in generated data in line with the progress of cloud computing. HD media are key components of HDDs, significantly influencing their storage capacity, and SDK has been speedily launching highest-level-capacity HD media. As the world's largest independent HD media supplier, SDK will continue to contribute to the expansion of storage capacities of HDDs in accordance with the company's motto of "Best in Class."Press release: http://www.sdk.co.jp/english/news/2017/26894.htmlAbout Showa Denko K.K.Showa Denko K.K. ("SDK"; TSE:4004, US:SHWDF) is a major manufacturer and marketer of chemical products serving a wide range of fields ranging from heavy industry to the electronic and computer industries. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial and high-performance gases and chemicals and high-purity gases and chemicals for the semiconductor industry, and the Inorganics Sector provides ceramics products such as alumina, abrasive, refractory and graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. Today, the Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.Source: Showa Denko K.K.Contact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.