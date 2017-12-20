Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-12-20 08:25 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Group revenue during the first quarter of FY2018 stood at 17 639 thousand EUR, while during the same period of FY2017 revenue was 16 043 thousand EUR.



Net profit of the Group during the first three months was 1 445 thousand EUR, up from 867 thousand EUR at the same period last year.



EBITDA constituted 2 079 thousand EUR, while year ago it stood at 1 350 thousand EUR.



Additional information: Head of Finance Jonas Krutinis Phone No: +370 5 2525700



