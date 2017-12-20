Aarhus, Denmark, 2017-12-20 09:15 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Vestas Group's financial calendar for 2018 is as follows:



07 February 2018 Disclosure of annual report 2017 and outlook for 2018



19 February 2018 Deadline for the company's shareholders to submit a written request to the Board of Directors that a specific matter be included in the agenda for the Annual General Meeting



28 February 2018 Convening for the Annual General Meeting



03 April 2018 Annual General Meeting in Aarhus, Denmark



04 May 2018 Disclosure of interim financial report for first quarter 2018



15 August 2018 Disclosure of interim financial report for second quarter 2018



07 November 2018 Disclosure of interim financial report for third quarter 2018



