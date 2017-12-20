Zurich (ots) -



As of 1 January 2018, Elena Jasvoin (38), until now Group Director Finance at Ringier Axel Springer Media AG will join the company's leadership team as CFO.



The leadership team is the management board of the Group, chaired by CEO Mark Dekan.



Mark Dekan, CEO Ringier Axel Springer Media AG: "I am very happy to welcome Elena Jasvoin as CFO and new member to our leadership team. Under her lead several acquisition and divestment projects have been successfully concluded. She has significantly contributed to the successful growth of our Group in the last years. I am looking forward to the further collaboration."



Besides Mark Dekan the leadership team consists of Alek Kutela, CEO Grupa Onet.pl in Poland, Jozsef Bayer, CEO Ringier Axel Springer Hungary, Jovan Protic, Group Director Digital Publishing and COO Grupa Onet-Ringier Axel Springer Polska and Milan Dubec, CEO Ringier Axel Springer Slovakia and Azet.



Before joining Ringier Axel Springer Media AG in March 2016, Elena Jasvoin worked since 2013 as Managing Director and CFO at Zeppelin Systems Russia & CIS, where she established and led the plant engineering business. Prior to this, she held several other executive posts within the same organization, among them CFO for Zeppelin Russia. Beforehand, she worked in various other companies, including Amtel properties development, Metro Cash & Carry, and consulting firm EY. Elena holds an Executive MBA from IMD Lausanne and an MBA Degree from California State University.



About Ringier Axel Springer Media AG



Ringier Axel Springer Media AG was founded in 2010 by the Swiss Ringier AG and the German Axel Springer SE. The company operates in the growth markets of Poland, Hungary, Serbia, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania with a broad range of media services, comprising more than 165 digital and print offerings. The company's registered offices are in Zurich and it employs a total of about 3100 employees.



