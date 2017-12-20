Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-12-20 12:11 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On the 20th of December 2017 the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB adopted the following resolutions:



Agenda item #1: Consolidated annual report. The Company's consolidated annual report for the FY 2017 ended 31 August 2017.



Agenda item #2: Company's auditor's report. The report of auditor KPMG Baltics UAB for the FY 2017 ended 31 August 2017 was presented.



Agenda item #3: Approval of the Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the FY 2017 ended 31 August 2017. Resolution: to approve Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the FY 2017 ended 31 August 2017.



Agenda item #4: Approval of the Company's profit distribution. Resolution: to approve Company's profit distribution.



Undistributed retained earnings, brought forward 5 233 266 EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net result for the current year 4 422 779 EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit (loss) not recognized in the income statement of the (21 479) reporting financial year EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Distributable result 9 634 566 EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transfers to the obligatory reserves - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transfers to other reserves - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- To be paid as dividends* 1 049 292 EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- To be paid as annual payments (bonus) to the Board members - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Undistributed retained earnings, carried forward 8 585 274 EUR --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



* 0.27 EUR dividends per one ordinary share.



Agenda item #5: Approval of the new wording of the provisions of the Audit Committee. Resolution: to approve the regulations of the Audit Committee of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB (enclosed).



Agenda item #6: Approval of the new wording of the provisions of the Audit Committee. Resolution: to approve composition of the Audit Committee of 3 (three) members elected for a term of 4 (four) years: independent members Tomas Bubinas and Danute Kadanaite, Audit Committee members Vaidas Savukynas. To elect Tomas Bubinas, Chairman of the Audit Committee.



Agenda item #7: Approval of the new wording of the provisions of the Audit Committee. Resolution: to approve To set a rate not higher than EUR 100 per hour for a work in the Audit Committee of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB. To delegate to the Board of the Company to determine the remuneration payment procedure for the Audit Committee members.



Additional information: Head of Finance Jonas Krutinis Phone No.: +370 (5) 252 57 00



