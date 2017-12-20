Orange Belgium: Press release: Orange Belgium celebrates its 100.000th LOVE customer

Press Release

Brussels, 20 December 2017

Orange Belgium celebrates its 100.000th LOVE customer

Orange Belgium reaches its objective of 100.000 LOVE customer before the end of the year confirming the quality of the LOVE offer on the market. This important milestone confirms the entry of Orange on the market of convergent players in Belgium.

Erwin (from Ixelles) signed the 100.000th LOVE contract and was invited to a VIP experience and exclusive meet & greet with famous DJ Henri PFR in Brussels yesterday.

Orange progressively expands its convergence customer base as more and more Belgians find the way to Orange internet + TV and combine it with an attractive mobile subscription that meets their needs. On top of, all postpaid and ZEN animal subscriptions that are part of a LOVE bundle enjoy 100% more mobile data every month. This extra bonus comes free of charge. So the more mobile subscriptions customers have within their LOVE combination, the more everyone can enjoy double data volume.

Michaël Trabbia, CEO of Orange Belgium, reacts: "The milestone of 100.000 LOVE customers confirms the interest of Belgians for an alternative convergent offer that gives them great quality at the best price. With Orange LOVE, customers can save up to 20€ per month by choosing for our strong and qualitative internet + TV offer. LOVE combines abundance of mobile data, up to 70 TV channels and very high speed unlimited internet for a very fair price. And we will continue to enrich our LOVE package in functionalities and content as we invest where it counts for our customers. The growing number of LOVE customers confirms the quality of our offer and we are confident that we can reach our ambition of 10% market share on the mid-term. We also expect the Regulators to improve the regulatory framework to enhance the competition to the benefit of the customers."

Orange celebrates its 100.000th LOVE customer by offering him a VIP experience at Henri PFR's concert in Brussels, followed by a unique meet & greet with the DJ.

Erwin is Orange's 100.000th LOVE customer. To celebrate this joyous event, Orange invited Erwin to enjoy the concert of Henri PFR and set up a meet & greet with the famous DJ, who already was a star DJ at Tomorrowland this year.

Erwin reacts: "I was super excited that I could attend this event and enjoy a great DJ experience. On top of all, I received a 1 year free contract. Thank you Orange!"

Orange LOVE

Orange nationally launched its Internet + TV offer in May 2016.

Orange added premium content such as sports, thematic and kids channels to its main TV offer without having the customer pay extra.

Customers can opt for a LOVE bundle as from 57€ per month (Hummingbird subscription + internet + TV).

