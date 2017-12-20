Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Tapestry's Revenues Up by 24.22%; Surpassed Estimates

Stock Monitor: Forward Industries Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2017 / Active-Investors free earnings report on Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE: TPR) has freshly been issued to its members, and you can also sign up to view this report at www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=TPR. Tapestry reported its first-quarter fiscal 2018 (Q1 FY18) results on November 07, 2017. The leading modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brand's gross profit increased 43.26% in the reported quarter. Register today and get free access to our complimentary member's area where many more reports are available:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD), which also belongs to the Consumer Goods sector as the Company Tapestry. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=FORD

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Tapestry most recent news is on our radar and we have decided to include it on our blog post. Today's free coverage is available at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=TPR

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the first quarter of fiscal 2018, Tapestry reported net sales of $1.29 billion compared to $1.04 billion in Q1 FY17, advancing 24.22% due to the acquisition of Kate Spade and Co. in July 2017. Revenue numbers' missed analysts' estimates of $1.30 billion.

The Company's gross profit was $764.40 million in the reported quarter compared to $714.70 million in Q1 FY17, reflecting growth of 6.95%. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company had a gross profit of $852.80 million in the reported quarter compared to $715.10 million in Q1 FY17, advancing 19.30%. Tapestry incurred operating loss of $21.80 million in Q1 FY18 compared to an operating income of $165.90 million in Q1 FY17 due to the reduction in gross profit and increase in selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company had an operating income of $168.80 million in the reported quarter compared to $176.80 million in Q1 FY17, declining 4.50% y-o-y.

Tapestry incurred a net loss of $17.70 million in the reported quarter compared to a net income of $117.40 million in Q1 FY17. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company had net income of $120.00 million in the reported quarter compared to $126.00 million in Q1 FY18. Tapestry's diluted share for Q1 FY18 was a loss of $0.06 per share compared to earnings of $0.42 per share in Q1 FY17. The Company's adjusted earnings in the reported quarter were $0.42 per share which beat analysts' estimates of $0.36 per share.

Tapestry's Segment Details

Tapestry has three business segments, namely: (i) Coach, (ii) Kate Spade, and (iii) Stuart Weitzman.

The Coach segment's net sales were $923.70 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $950.10 million in Q1 FY17, declining by 2.78% on a y-o-y basis due to a decline in sales in North America and Asia as a result of traffic and inventory challenges. The segment's gross profit was $632.10 million compared to $663.60 million in Q1 FY18, decreasing by 4.75% on a y-o-y basis due to promotional activity. The segment's operating income was $198.30 million in the reported quarter compared to $232.30 million in Q1 FY18, reflecting a decline of 14.64%, due to higher SG&A expenses.

Due to the acquisition of Kate Spade in July 2017, Tapestry reported only Q1 FY18 figures for the Kate Spade segment with net sales of $268.80 million, gross profit of $76.30 million, and operating loss of $134.90 million.

The net sales of Stuart Weitzman reflected growth of 10.17% to $96.40 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $87.50 million in Q1 FY17. The segment's gross profit was $56.00 million in the reported quarter compared to $51.10 million in Q1 FY17, advancing 9.59%. The segment's operating income surged 115.38% to $8.40 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $3.90 million in Q1 FY17.

Cash Matters

Tapestry had cash and cash equivalents of $1.37 billion on September 30, 2017, compared to $1.00 billion on October 01, 2016. The cash outflow from operating activities was $103.80 million in Q1 FY18 compared to a cash outflow of $38.10 million in Q1 FY17. On July 11, 2017, the Company completed the acquisition of Kate Spade and Co. for a purchase price of $2.40 billion.

Outlook

In fiscal 2018, Tapestry anticipates revenues between $5.80 million to $5.90 million along with operating income growth in the range of 22.00% to 25.00%. The Company expects diluted earnings to be in the band of $2.35 to $2.40 per share in fiscal 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 19, 2017 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Tapestry's stock slightly fell 0.02%, ending the trading session at $43.48.

Volume traded for the day: 1.63 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 4.37%; previous three-month period - up 10.19%; past twelve-month period - up 23.24%; and year-to-date - up 24.16%

After yesterday's close, Tapestry's market cap was at $12.36 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 26.99.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.10%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Textile - Apparel Footwear & Accessories industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter-holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors