Global Millimeter Wave and Microwave RF Transceiver Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Broadcom, MediaTek, Microchip Atmel, Qorvo, Qualcomm Technologies & Skyworks Solutions

The "Global Millimeter Wave and Microwave RF Transceiver Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global millimeter wave and microwave RF transceiver market to grow at a CAGR of 11.56% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Millimeter Wave and Microwave RF Transceiver Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is deployment of next-generation LTE wireless networks. The increase in data consumption has led to the adoption of next-generation LTE networks, such as LTE and LTE advanced. The growing consumption of mobile data has resulted in the growth of commercial networks, making LTE the fastest-developing mobile technology. Specific bands have been designated for LTE. However, they vary from one carrier to another.

For instance, iPhone 6s from Verizon Communications uses different bands compared with iPhone 6s from AT&T. The use of multiple bands that are often widely spaced from one another causes LTE and 3G interference from different RF sources.

One trend in the market is growing applications of IoT. IoT is one of the fastest-growing markets worldwide. It is estimated that a total of 33 billion devices will be connected through IoT by 2021, generating a total of about 50 trillion GB of data. IoT enables devices to collect data using sensors and actuators and transmit data to a centralized location on a real-time basis.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is cyclical nature of semiconductor industry. The global millimeter wave and microwave RF transceiver chip market is highly dependent on the sales of electronic devices. The fluctuations in the demand for electronic products, such as consumer electronic devices and mobile devices, make it difficult to forecast the demand in the semiconductor market. This results in either an oversupply or undersupply of transceiver chips.

Demand fluctuations in the market are unavoidable and may result in inventory pileup in the supply chain, delayed time to market, and reduced profitability of vendors operating in the market. Thus, cyclical variations in demand in end-user markets and industry-wide supply fluctuations pose serious challenges to the growth of the market.



Market trends



Growing applications of IoT

Introduction of coax transceiver chip

Growth in technological convergence

Advent of WCC communication

Era of wearable technology

Telecom firms demonstrating an inclination toward millimeter wave solutions

Key vendors

Broadcom

MediaTek

Microchip Atmel

Qorvo

Qualcomm Technologies

Skyworks Solutions

Other prominent vendors

Analog devices

Cisco

GCT Semiconductor

Lime Microsystems

Microsemi

NVIDIA

NXP Semiconductors

Phi Microtech

Silicon Motion

Spreadtrum Communications

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7sbsjx/global_millimeter?w=5





