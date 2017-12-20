Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (hereinafter - the Company or ESO), identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.



On 19th December 2017 the National Commission for Energy Control and Prices (hereinafter - the Commission) reviewed the price of public service obligations (PSO) and public electricity price cap of 2018 for private customers who buy electricity from low-voltage and medium-voltage networks.



Due to this, on 20th December 2017 the Board of ESO approved the revised public electricity prices which will come into force starting 2018 after the Commission's announcement.



ESO proposed an average of 1.2% lower public electricity prices for private customers as of 1st January 2018.



The new prices will be approved by the Commission. After the Commission's announcement of final prices, ESO will issue a separate notice.



Representative for Public Relations Akvile Adomaityte, akvile.adomaityte@eso.lt, tel. +370 684 12130.