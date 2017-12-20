NextGenTel Holding: Change in the Board of Directors

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

On 13 December 2017, Xfile AS, owned by Aril Resen, a board member of NextGenTel Holding ASA (the "Company"), sold all its shares in the Company. Following this sale, Aril Resen has informed the nomination committee that he wants to leave his board position. Resen will not be replaced until the annual general meeting in April 2018.

