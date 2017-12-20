sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,81 Euro		-0,024
-1,31 %
WKN: A0ESUB ISIN: NO0010199052 Ticker-Symbol: T3L 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXTGENTEL HOLDING ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NEXTGENTEL HOLDING ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
20.12.2017 | 14:48
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

NextGenTel Holding: Change in the Board of Directors

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

On 13 December 2017, Xfile AS, owned by Aril Resen, a board member of NextGenTel Holding ASA (the "Company"), sold all its shares in the Company. Following this sale, Aril Resen has informed the nomination committee that he wants to leave his board position. Resen will not be replaced until the annual general meeting in April 2018.

Contact:

Press office:
NextGenTel Holding ASA
Harbitzalleen 2A 0275 Oslo
http://nextgentelholding.com
IR@nextgentel.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/nextgentel-holding-asa/r/change-in-the-board-of-directors,c2419154


© 2017 PR Newswire