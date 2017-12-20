The "Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global functional textile finishing agents market to grow at a CAGR of 5.30% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing use of nanotechnology in textiles. The applications of nanotechnology in textiles are rapidly increasing due to its significant properties. Nanotechnology has a high potential for profitable applications in cotton and textile fabrics. The application of nanotechnology in textile manufacturing increases the durability of fabrics, enhances their hygienic properties, and increases comfort.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for finishing chemicals. The demand for functional textile finishing agents is growing at a steady rate. This growth can be attributed to the fact that these finishing agents allow garment makers, textile decorators, and textile manufacturers to differentiate their products by adding features such as wrinkle resistance, softness, flame, stains, and oil and water resistance.

These chemicals increase the functionality of textiles and assist in laminating, coating, and finishing. In addition, these chemicals can impart soil release and repellent properties, antimicrobial or antifungal properties, and temperature regulation features to textiles.

Key vendors

BASF

Bayer

Huntsman Corporation

Sumitomo Chemicals

The Dow Chemical Company

Other prominent vendors

Archroma

Evonik Industries

FCL

HT Fine Chemical

KAPP-CHEMIE

NICCA CHEMICAL

OMNOVA Solutions

Organic Dyes and Pigments

Pulcra Chemicals

Resil Chemicals

Rudolf

The Lubrizol Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Vendor Analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dgtprt/global_functional?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171220005599/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Textiles, Technical Textiles, Chemical Auxiliary Agents