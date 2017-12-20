The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 20.12.2017
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 20.12.2017
ISIN Name
GB00B02J6398 Admiral Group PLC
US03965L1008 Arconic Inc.
GB0006731235 Associated British Foods PLC
GB00B23K0M20 Capita PLC
GB00B7KR2P84 easyJet PLC
ES0118900010 Ferrovial S.A.
ES0116870314 Gas Natural SDG S.A.
IT0003697080 Geox S.p.A.
NL0010937066 GrandVision N.V.
GB00BRS65X63 Indivior PLC
BE0003735496 Orange Belgium S.A.
GB0006776081 Pearson PLC
US7185461040 Phillips 66
SE0000163594 Securitas AB
GB0007908733 SSE PLC
US85771P1021 Statoil ASA
GB0006043169 Wm. Morrison Supermarkets PLC
