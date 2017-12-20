sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

16,04 Euro		-0,015
-0,09 %
WKN: A1JTC1 ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Ticker-Symbol: EJT1 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
EASYJET PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EASYJET PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,097
16,155
17:06
16,057
16,17
17:06
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC21,82+1,49 %
ARCONIC INC21,50-0,26 %
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC31,868+0,15 %
CAPITA PLC4,563+1,31 %
EASYJET PLC16,04-0,09 %
FERROVIAL SA18,745+1,99 %
GAS NATURAL SDG SA19,18+0,18 %
GEOX SPA2,878+1,70 %
GRANDVISION NV21,414-0,14 %
INDIVIOR PLC4,614+0,85 %
ORANGE BELGIUM SA17,175-4,18 %
PEARSON PLC8,20-0,21 %
PHILLIPS 6683,06-1,46 %
SECURITAS AB14,549-0,49 %
SSE PLC15,024-0,75 %
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC2,395-0,46 %