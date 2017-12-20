The following instruments on XETRA do have their last trading day on 20.12.2017

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 20.12.2017



ISIN Name

GB00B02J6398 Admiral Group PLC

US03965L1008 Arconic Inc.

GB0006731235 Associated British Foods PLC

GB00B23K0M20 Capita PLC

GB00B7KR2P84 easyJet PLC

ES0118900010 Ferrovial S.A.

ES0116870314 Gas Natural SDG S.A.

IT0003697080 Geox S.p.A.

NL0010937066 GrandVision N.V.

GB00BRS65X63 Indivior PLC

BE0003735496 Orange Belgium S.A.

GB0006776081 Pearson PLC

US7185461040 Phillips 66

SE0000163594 Securitas AB

GB0007908733 SSE PLC

US85771P1021 Statoil ASA

GB0006043169 Wm. Morrison Supermarkets PLC