Global Smart Farming Market 2017-2021 with AGCO, Ag Leader Technology, DICKEY-john, John Deere & Raven Industries Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Smart Farming Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global smart farming market to grow at a CAGR of 12.24% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Smart Farming Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is big data in smart farming. Big data in smart farming is giving rise to a lot of opportunities in the agriculture industry. Improvement in wireless communication in the agricultural field is leading to growth in production level. Moreover, improvements in functional safety, and repair and maintenance of equipment in the field are giving rise to a crop production level.

According to the report, one driver in the market is availability of low-cost cloud services encourages farmers to adopt smart farming. Currently, farming applications are increasingly moving to the cloud system, with farmers aiming at benefits in terms of better data access, availability of information, synchronization in different farming activities, and storage of valuable information. In smart farming, sensors and other monitoring tools are of great importance as they collect information about the soil, crop health, and environmental conditions that might affect the crops. The vast amount of information generated by these monitoring devices is collected in the cloud so that farmers can get easy access to the information they need.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high initial investment in smart farming technology. The adoption of smart farming tools and techniques in both hardware and software is growing worldwide. However, investment in these tools is a major concern in many places. Some farmers find it difficult to afford, implement, and upgrade the technology of the tools. Moreover, software integration is expensive and requires high initial investment. The charges for other data analytics tools and training are also high, which adds to the overall cost incurred by farmers.

Key vendors

AGCO

Ag Leader Technology

DICKEY-john

John Deere

Raven Industries

Other prominent vendors

Auroras

Farmers Edge

Iteris

PrecisionHawk

Precision Planting

Trimble

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Sizing



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kl78ls/global_smart?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716