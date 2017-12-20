Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2017) - Bayhorse Silver's (TSXV: BHS) (OTC: KXPLF) (FSE: 7KXN) CEO Graeme O'Neill delivers year end video update to shareholders.

In the video, Graeme O'Neill stated: "Through the end of 2017 the Bayhorse Mine has been readied for production with a modest investment of $3.5 million. The Mine now requires working capital to transition to a steady state cash flow that will fund continuing operations. Mining, sorting, shipping, plus inventorying of silver during recovery operations at the refining facility in northern Idaho will tie up considerable funds. Following this capital raise the mine is expected to be a self funding mining operation with a currently projected 5 years mine life. Mine life is anticipated to be increased by up to another 5 years as exploration during production is undertaken."

The company's second project, Bridging the Gap, is located in Idaho's famous Silver Valley, which historically produced more 1 billion ounces of silver, 3 million tons of zinc, and 8 million tons of lead, ranking the valley among the top ten mining districts in world history.

The company has announced a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $1,250,000 from the issuance of up to 6,250,000 units at $0.20. Each unit consists of one share and one full warrant, with each warrant exercisable at $0.30 for 24 months. Graeme O'Neill will be subscribing for up to 4 million units.

The funds will be used operate the Bayhorse Silver Mine in Oregon and for general working capital purposes.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.bayhorsesilver.com, contact Graeme O'Neill, President and CEO, at 604-684-3394 or email company@bayhorsesilver.com.

