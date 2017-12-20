TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/20/17 -- Pasinex Resources Limited (CSE: PSE)(CSE: PSE.CN)(CNSX: PSE)(FRANKFURT: PNX) (The "Company" or "Pasinex") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed the National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report supporting the initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Pinargozu zinc deposit in Turkey, reported in the Company's news release dated November 9, 2017, read here.
The NI 43-101 Technical Report was prepared by Dr. Neal Reynolds, Director of CSA Global Pty Ltd. and Maria O'Connor, Principal Resource Geologist of CSA Global (UK) Ltd. A copy of the Report is available for review on both SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website here.
