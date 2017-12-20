Global Aniline Market 2017-2021 with BASF, Bayer, Huntsman, Mitsubishi Chemical & Sumitomo Chemical Dominating

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global aniline market to grow at a CAGR of 6.83% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Aniline Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The global aniline market is driven largely by the end-use industries. The increase in the demand for aniline in APAC and other developing countries are expected to dominate the global aniline market during the forecast period.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in the demand for aniline for the production of MDI. The majority of the consumption of aniline is for MDI production, which accounted for more than 80% of the global aniline consumption in 2016. The MDI segment is a major application segment in the global aniline market. MDI is generally used as an intermediate to manufacture rigid and flexible polyurethane (PU) foams, coatings, elastomers, adhesives, and sealants. Rigid PU foams are used in the construction, transportation, and furniture industries. With the increase in the MDI production, the demand for aniline is expected to grow during the forecast period.

One trend in the market is increasing demand for aniline in the Middle East. The demand for aniline in the Middle East has grown considerably in the recent few years. The rise in the demand for aniline is attributed to the increase in infrastructure and economic growth in the Middle East. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period as well.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is demand-supply gap of aniline. The demand for aniline is affected by a gap in the supply of benzene, which is used for manufacturing aniline. The fluctuations in benzene prices in Europe has led to the frequent changes and gap in the demand-supply of aniline.



In 2016, the total consumption of benzene for the production of aniline was 10% of the total volume. In Europe, benzene prices were recorded at $770-$850 per ton in the initial quarter of 2015. These prices increased to nearly $950-$1,100 per ton in the initial quarter of 2016. The fluctuations in the prices in Europe will have a negative impact on the demand and supply gap.



Key vendors

BASF

Bayer

Huntsman

Mitsubishi Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical

Other prominent vendors

Arrow Chemical Group

EMCO Dyestuff

GNFC

Hindustan Organic Chemicals

SHANDONGJINLING

Sinopec

Tosoh

Wanhua Chemical Group

