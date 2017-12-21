A Bright Future for Darkstore Founder Lee Hnetinka and the Product Fulfillment Industry Lies Ahead

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2017 / Fulfillment startup Darkstore is making a big change in how companies cater to customer needs. The company which was started by Lee Hnetinka is making a big name in the logistics industry as they make it viable for every business owner to get access to a reliable and convenient way of fulfilling client orders.

Darkstore is one of the pioneering companies offering product fulfillment within a specific area in an hour. This type of fulfillment service makes it advantageous to valued and loyal customers and an asset to every business owner who would like to make delivery fast and reliable for their customers. Darkstore also offers same-day delivery service as well as the traditional delivery options based on a customers location.

Lee's tenacity to make a change does not stop from providing an effective fulfillment service to people. This year, he is also taking the big leap of making a change in his personal life by proposing to his longtime girlfriend, Stefania Romeo.

In a video that was shared with us, the couple can be seen walking hand in hand with each other as they reach the edge of a high rise lounge area. Unknowingly, Stefania was about to get the surprise of her life as they walked past a wooden table laden with roses that spelled, "Marry Me?"

The atmosphere made the occasion even more romantic as the business founder dropped to his knees formally proposing to his girlfriend. Stefania, on the other hand, was in awe of the unexpected surprise. Her gestures made it clear how she was deeply touched by her boyfriend's move and her ear to ear smile cannot be contained.

Surrounded by Stefania and Lee's loved ones, the couple had their photos taken to remember the wonderful occasion. The couple is expected to have a church wedding in the coming months.

Lee's budding venture, on the other hand, is making a big name in the industry. The way in which the company is making product fulfillment better is also paving the way for large businesses to get hold of Darkstore's services.

The bright future of product fulfillment lies in the small yet brilliant way unused company spaces are utilized. Lee's startup company is making it possible for business owners to get access to a fast and effective option which every customer wants to have.

SOURCE: Darkstore