Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Monster Beverage's Net Sales Jumped 15.4%; EPS Advanced 15.1%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Monster Beverage's net sales for Q3 2017 advanced 15.4% to $909.5 million from $788.0 million in Q3 2016. The Company's gross sales for the reported quarter increased 14.1% to $1.04 billion from $913.3 million for the year-earlier quarter. Monster Beverage's sales topped analysts' estimates of $901.1 million.

During Q3 2017, Monster Beverage's gross profit, as a percentage of net sales, decreased to 62.6% from 63.8% for Q3 2016, primarily attributable to geographical and product sales mix, as well as to increases in other costs.

For Q3 2017, Monster Beverage' operating expenses were $252.3 million compared to $212.6 million in Q3 2016. The Company's operating expenses included distributor termination expenses of $15.9 million and $4.7 million for Q3 2017 and 2016, respectively.

During Q3 2017, Monster Beverage's distribution costs as a percentage of net sales were 3.2% compared to 3.1% in Q3 2016. The Company's selling expenses as a percentage of net sales were 12.7% for the reported quarter compared to 12.1% in the prior year's same quarter.

Monster Beverage's general and administrative (G&A) expenses for Q3 2017 totaled $107.5 million, or 11.8% of net sales, compared to $92.5 million, or 11.7% of net sales, for Q3 2016. The Company's operating income increased to $317.4 million for Q3 2017 from $290.4 million in Q3 2016.

During Q3 2017, Monster Beverage's net income advanced increased 14.1% to $218.7 million from $191.6 million in Q3 2016. The Company's net income per diluted share for the reported quarter rose 15.1% to $0.38 from $0.33 in the year-earlier same quarter. Monster Beverage estimated that distributor termination expenses in Q3 2017 reduced reported earnings by approximately $0.02 per share after tax. The Company's earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $0.40 per share and met Wall Street's expectations of $0.40.

Segment Results

During Q3 2017, net sales for Monster Energy® Drinks segment which is comprised of the Company's Monster Energy® drinks, Monster HydroTM energy drinks and Mutant® Super Soda drinks, increased 16.6% to $827.7 million compared to $710.1 million for Q3 2016.

For Q3 2017, the Company's net sales for Monster Beverage's Strategic Brands segment, which includes the various energy drink brands acquired from The Coca-Cola Company increased 6.2% to $76.6 million from $72.1 million in Q3 2016. In the reported quarter, the Company's other segment, which includes certain products of American Fruits & Flavors ("AFF") sold to independent third parties were $5.2 million compared to $5.7 million in Q3 2016.

During Q3 2017, Monster Beverage's net sales to customers outside the United States surged 36.3% to $260.1 million from $190.8 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

Cash Matters

As of September 30, 2017, Monster Beverage's cash and cash equivalents amounted to $465.6 million compared to $377.6 million at December 31, 2016. The Company's short-term investments totaled $630.3 million compared to $220.6 million at December 31, 2016.

Monster Beverage's accounts receivable increased to $535.3 million at September 30, 2017, from $448.1 million at December 31, 2016. At the end of Q3 2017, Monster Beverage's inventories increased to $213.3 million from $162 million at December 31, 2016. Average days of inventory was 56.5 days at September 30, 2017, compared to 57 days at December 31, 2016.

On February 28, 2017, Monster Beverage's Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program for the repurchase of up to $500 million of the Company's outstanding common stock. During Q3 2017, the Company purchased 4.5 million shares of common stock at an average purchase price of $54.91 per share for a total of $248.8 million excluding broker commissions.

Stock Performance Snapshot

December 21, 2017 - At Thursday's closing bell, Monster Beverage's stock slightly fell 0.33%, ending the trading session at $63.81.

Volume traded for the day: 1.61 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 4.15%; previous three-month period - up 14.33%; past twelve-month period - up 40.64%; and year-to-date - up 43.91%

After yesterday's close, Monster Beverage's market cap was at $35.49 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 46.51.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Beverages - Soft Drinks industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors