South Korean solar PV manufacturer, Hanwha Q Cells and its Turkish partner, Kalyon Enerji have inaugurated the construction of a fully integrated PV manufacturing factory in Turkey's capital City, Ankara.

The inauguration ceremony for the 500 MW manufacturing facility took place yesterday.

pv magazine reported on the project earlier last month, when building work initially got underway.

The ceremony was attended by Turkey's prime minister, Binali Yildirim and the minister for energy and national resources, Berat Albayrak, who happens to be the son in law of Yildirim.

The Ankara-based factory ...

