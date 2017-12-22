The following information is based on a press release from Nordea Bank AB (Nordea Bank) published on November 7, 2016 and may be subject to change.



The board of directors of Nordea Bank and a newly established Finnish subsidiary, Nordea Holding Abp (Nordea Holding) on 25 October signed a joint merger plan whereas the shareholders of Nordea Bank are entitled to one (1) new share of the Nordea Holding for each share owned in the Nordea Bank. The Merger is expected to be completed on or around 1 October 2018. The merger plan is expected to be presented to the shareholders at the annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held on 15 March 2018.



Provided that the shareholder approval and other conditions for completing the Merger have been fulfilled, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of existing options, futures and forwards in Nordea Bank (NDA) as well as options and forwards in Nordea FDR (NDA1V3).



