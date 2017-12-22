Elektrenai, Lithuania, 2017-12-22 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba AB (hereinafter - the Company), identification code 302648707, registered office placed at Elektrines str. 21, LT-26108 Elektrenai, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 635 083 615; ISIN code LT0000128571.



The Company informs that it plans to release its financial results in 2018 according to the following:



Reporting Period Reporting information date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31/1/2018 12 months of Preliminary sales revenue and EBITDA 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15/2/2018 2017 Annual audited financial statements and annual report verified by auditors for 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28/2/2018 1 month of Preliminary sales revenue and EBITDA 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30/3/2018 2 months of Preliminary sales revenue and EBITDA 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30/4/2018 3 months of Interim financial statements and interim report for 3 2018 months of 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31/5/2018 4 months of Preliminary sales revenue and EBITDA 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29/6/2018 5 months of Preliminary sales revenue and EBITDA 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30/7/2018 6 months of Interim financial statements and interim report for 6 2018 months of 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31/8/2018 7 months of Preliminary sales revenue and EBITDA 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28/9/2018 8 months of Preliminary sales revenue and EBITDA 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30/10/2018 9 months of Interim financial statements and interim report for 9 2018 months of 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30/11/2018 10 months of Preliminary sales revenue and EBITDA 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28/12/2018 11 months of Preliminary sales revenue and EBITDA 2018 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



