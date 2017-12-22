Company Announcement No. 21/2017



Today, Athena Investments A/S ("Athena") signed the definitive agreement for the sale of its Danish wind portfolio to Wind Estate A/S.



As anticipated in Company Announcement No. 11/2017, Athena completed the transaction for the sale of its Danish wind portfolio to Wind Estate A/S.



Following the sale of the Danish turbines, Athena no longer owns renewable energy plants in Denmark.



The total price of the transaction was of DKK 24,400,000 (approx. EUR 3.3M).











